MANUU awards PhD to Saleeta Jan and Shujat Akhter Rafiqi

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Saleeta Jan, a Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. She worked on the topic “Urdu Mein Khud Nawisht 1980 ke bad” (Autobiographies in Urdu after 1980) under the supervision of Prof. Shamshul Hoda, Department of Urdu, MANUU. The Viva-Voce was held on February 08.

Meanwhile, the University also awarded Ph.D. to Shujat Akhter Rafiqi in Public Administration. He worked on the topic “People’s Participation as a Yardstick of Good Governance: A Study of Rural Development Programmes in Kashmir”, under the supervision of Dr. Abdul Quayum, Associate Professor, Department of Public Administration. The Viva-Voce was held on December 22, 2022.

