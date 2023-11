Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Saleh Ameen qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Islamic Studies.

He has worked on the topic “Islamic Jurisprudence in Independent India: An Analytical Study” under the supervision of Mohd. Fahim Akhtar, Professor, Department of Islamic Studies. His viva-voce was conducted on October 12.

Saleh Ameen is serving as Research Associate at DTTLP, MANUU.