Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Samreen Kausar Abdul Rauf qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry, a press note from the University on Saturday (December 13).

She has worked on the topic “Baker’s Yeast Mediated Development of Novel Methodologies for the Synthesis of Biological Active Molecules” under the supervision of Dr. Qasim Ullah, Assistant Professor, Chemistry, School of Sciences, MANUU. The viva voce was held on 28th August 2024.