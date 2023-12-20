MANUU awards PhD to Syed Inamur Rahman Ghayur

MANUU awards PhD to Syed Inamur Rahman Ghayur

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Syed Inamur Rahman Ghayur qualified for a Doctor of Philosophy in Translation Studies.

He has worked on the topic, Mahatma Gandhi say Mutalliq Angrezi Kitabon key Urdu tarajim: Ek Jayeza (Books in English on Mahatma Gandhi Translated in Urdu: A study) under the supervision of Dr. Syed Mahmood Kazmi, Associate Professor, Department of Translation.

His viva voce was conducted on 22nd November, 2023.

Ghayur is a well-known television personality who also appears on numerous TV shows. He has set a sort of record by completing his PhD at the age of about 65 years.

