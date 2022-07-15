MANUU CTE in Bidar holds orientation programme

Published: 15th July 2022
Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood presenting a bouquet to Dr. Abdul Qadeer.  Prof. Sadaquat Ali Khan and  Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui are also seen.

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organized one day orientation programme “21st Century Skills for Teachers” on Thursday at its College of Teacher Education (CTE), Bidar, Karnataka.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Chairman, Shaheen Group of Educational Institutions, said that teachers and institutions have an important role to play in bringing social change.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education & Training who presided over the function emphasized on collaboration among the institutions.

More than 60 teachers from various schools in Bidar participated in the programme.

An exhibition of Teaching Resources prepared by the students of CTE was organized during the programme.

Prof. Sadaquat Ali Khan, Principal, MANUU CTE Bidar welcomed the guests. Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre, briefed about the aims and objectives of the programme.

Later, Dr. Mohd. Talib Ather Ansari, Associate Professor, CTE Bidar delivered talk on “Learning Skills”, Dr. Jarrar Ahmed, Assistant Professor, Department of Education & Training spoke on “Digital Literacy” and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood talked about “Life Skills” in technical sessions.

