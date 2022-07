Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has appointed Prof. Shamsul Hoda as Head, Department of Urdu.

According to the order issued by Prof. S K. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Prof. Shamsul Hoda is appointed for a period of two years with effect from 15.07.2022. He has taken the charge of Head from Prof. Mohd. Farooq Bakshi, Department on Friday.