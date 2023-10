Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, has established an Extension Centre of its sub-Regional Centre Hyderabad at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for the convenience of students and prospective learners in that state.

According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Distance Education, the center is located at SAMANA College of Design Studies, First Floor, Sai Nag Complex, Opp. HDFC Bank, MG Road, Vijayawada 520 010 (AP).