MANUU extends last date for admission in M.Tech

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for online submission of application form for admission into M.Tech – CSE (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) and Certificate, Diploma, Undergraduate programme in (Fashion Technology & Interior Design) upto August 20, 2023. Earlier the last date was July 31.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, part time sponsored/self-finance mode programme M.Tech – CSE (AI & ML) under Department of Computer Science & Information Technology, School of Technology is being offered at Hyderabad Campus. The certificate, diploma and undergraduate programmes in Fashion Technology and Interior Design in collaboration with SAMANA College of Design Studies, Hyderabad under School of Technology is available at Hyderabad Campus whereas Diploma & Certificate programme in Fashion Technology at Lucknow campus.

Application forms, general instructions and other details are available on the University website www.manuu.edu.in. For further details or any clarifications email to dmissionsregular@manuu.edu.in.