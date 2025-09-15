MANUU holds national seminar on science in the Deccan

Hyderabad: The Department of History and the H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, in collaboration with the Society for the History of Science, Kolkata, opened a three-day National Seminar on “Science in the Deccan: A Historical and Contemporary Perspective.”

The seminar is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), according to a release issued by the University.

Prof. S.K. Mahmood, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, was the chief guest and Prof. Deepak Kumar the guest of honour for the inaugural session held on Monday morning.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, presided over the opening session.

Prof. Mahmood spoke on the importance of the study of the history of science and history. Prof. Deepak Kumar reflected on the need to contextualise science within socio-political transformations. He also mentioned the role of key scientific discoveries like Plasmodium and key scientists like Ronald Ross in developing the scientific temperament in Deccan.

Prof. Ainul Hasan emphasised the Muslim world’s rich scientific heritage and its relevance for contemporary research. He highlighted the role of scholars like Jabir bin Hayan and Abbas bin Nasar, and others, in the development of science and technology.

He also talked about the cross-cultural links of India with Central Asia.

The S.P. Banerjee Memorial Prize for the History of Engineering & Technology and the Parthaprotim Bandopadhyay Memorial Prize for the History of Medicine were presented by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan. He also released the SHSK Newsletter (Vol. 2, September 2025) and other books.

Prof. Atluri Murali traced the trajectory of scientific practices in the Deccan and linked historical innovations with concerns of the day. He also underscored the importance of science and technology in shaping the social and cultural practices of everyday life by drawing examples from history, specifically from the colonial period. He points out that scientific ideas and Technological tools, both at the micro and macro levels, transform the social life of society.

Prof. Rafiullah Azmi, Convener and Head, Department of History, welcomed and emphasised the importance of the seminar.

Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Convener and Director, H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, introduced the theme. She reflected on the Deccan’s historical role in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering cross-cultural exchanges in her introduction to the theme of the seminar.

Dr. Khanday Pervaiz, Assistant Professor, Department of History, proposed a vote of thanks.