MANUU honours five persons from Hyderabad as ‘Sitara-e-Urdu’

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th September 2022 9:35 pm IST
MANUU VC Syed Ainul Hasan presenting mementos to Lakshmi Devi Raj, Shahid Husain Zuberi, Mazhar uz Zaman Khan, Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi, and Oudesh Rani Bawa

Hyderabad: Urdu lovers exist and MANUU will bring them to its platform and honour them, said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

He was honoring five eminent personalities from Hyderabad as “Sitara-e-Urdu” (Doyens of Urdu). The university presented Lakshmi Devi Raj,  Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi, Shahid Husain Zuberi, Oudesh Rani Bawa and Mazhar uz Zaman Khan with a memento, a shawl, and a flower plant in recognition of their contribution towards Urdu language, literature and culture on Monday.

The ‘Sitara-e-Urdu’ programme was organized by Centre for Urdu Culture Studies on the occasion of Teacher’s Day at CPDUMT auditorium.

