MANUU honours five persons from Hyderabad as ‘Sitara-e-Urdu’

Hyderabad: Urdu lovers exist and MANUU will bring them to its platform and honour them, said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

He was honoring five eminent personalities from Hyderabad as “Sitara-e-Urdu” (Doyens of Urdu). The university presented Lakshmi Devi Raj, Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi, Shahid Husain Zuberi, Oudesh Rani Bawa and Mazhar uz Zaman Khan with a memento, a shawl, and a flower plant in recognition of their contribution towards Urdu language, literature and culture on Monday.

The ‘Sitara-e-Urdu’ programme was organized by Centre for Urdu Culture Studies on the occasion of Teacher’s Day at CPDUMT auditorium.