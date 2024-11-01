MANUU invites applications for distance, online programs

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has opened applications for its diverse range of postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma, and certificate programs for the upcoming session.

The university has set November 10, 2024, as the deadline for submitting online application forms, according to a recent release.

Prospective students can apply for a variety of programs, including M.A. degrees in Urdu, Hindi, English, Arabic, History, and Islamic Studies, as well as undergraduate courses such as B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences), and B.Sc. (Physical Sciences).

Additionally, MANUU offers diplomas in areas like Journalism & Mass Communication, Teaching English, Early Childhood Care & Education, School Leadership & Management, and Employability Skills. Certificate courses in Proficiency in Urdu through English and Functional English are also available.

For more details, interested candidates can visit MANUU’s official website to complete the application process before the deadline.