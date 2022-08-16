MANUU offers admissions for Master’s degree in Social Work

Hyderabad: Department Of Social Work, Maulana Azad National Urdu University is offering admissions into the career-oriented Post-Graduate Programme, Master’s in Social Work for Urdu Medium Students

Applicants with 45% marks in any Bachelor’s degree/equivalent with knowledge of Urdu at 10th, 12th or graduation level may apply for MSW. General admission guidelines can be referred to through https://manuucoe.in/regularadmission/. The last date for online application for MSW is 30thAugust 2022.

The alumni of the department are serving in organisations of good repute such as the UN, UNFPA and UNICEF. They are also working in government policy programmes under National Health Mission and NITI Aayog. A sizeable number of alumni is engaged in government and non-profit organisations, among which AIIMS, Piramal Foundation, Prayas, Avanti Fellows, Magic Bus, NASVI, Aman Biradri, American India Foundation and Aga Khan Development Network, etc. are some of the worth mentioning organisations.

Within the ambit of social sciences, social work is regarded as a job-oriented discipline in the university system. Maulana Azad National Urdu University is a central university where the social work department offers a two-year Master of Social Work (MSW) programme. For years, it has been seen that by the end of the course, students get through a good few job offers in governmental and non-governmental organizations. Corporate Social Responsibility, public and private organizations, non-governmental organizations and the field settings of schools, health care, livelihood and environment attract social work professionals in India. The career prospects in the development sector are growing year by year.

The fast-changing sector looks for competent social workers. In this backdrop, professional courses like MSW are also in high demand.

The blended curriculum of theory and practice is what makes social work more prominent among other traditional courses. MANUU social work alumni tell having studied social work through Urdu medium they got their due positions and thrive in the different fields of social work practice and compete with the social workers from the well-known social work institutions.