MANUU opens sub-regional centre at Varanasi

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has established a Sub-Regional Centre (SRC) at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to cater to the educational needs of Urdu speaking population of Purvanchal region.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU along with Prof TN Singh, Director, IIT Patna and Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith inaugurated the center on Wednesday evening.

MANUU’s Directorate of Distance Education has 9 Regional Centres, 5 SRCs and 134 Learner Support Centres across the country.

Prof. Ainul Hasan said that the establishment of SRC in the heart of cultural and educational city like Banaras will definitely benefit the youth beside they will also be able to acquire higher education in Urdu. This centre will facilitate the students of Varanasi, Deoria, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts of Purvanchal, he further added.

Prof T.N. Singh said that each human being should have the right to educate and whoever wants to study should have easy access for acquiring it. Prof Tyagi also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Mohammad Fariyad, Head, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, who coordinated in establishing the centre, said that Urdu University is celebrating its Silver Jubilee year and the Vice Chancellor Prof Ainul Hasan has decided to set up a Sub Regional Center in Banaras on this occasion. The centre will facilitate students to pursue MA (Urdu, English, Islamic Studies), BA, B Com and diploma courses in Journalism and Teach English through Distance Education, he added.

Dr. Mohd. Shamsuddin, Assistant Regional Director, Varanasi Center, welcomed the guests and supervised the arrangements.

CRPF 95 Battalion Commandant, Anil Warkish, AK Lari, Prof. Sanjay, Prof. Aziz Haider, Ehtesham Abidi, Farman Haider, Haji Akhlaq, Haji Maqbool Hassan, Haji Manzoor Ahmed, Dr. Janesh, Maulana Shakeel Ansari, Muhammad Javed, Dr. Archana Singh, Dr. Jyotima, Prashant Gupta, Manoj Kumar, Mohammad Irshad, Mohammad Aftab and others attended the inaugural function.