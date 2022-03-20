MANUU rocks with Rock Walk; VC Hasan invites people to witness Nature in pristine glory

Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKS-CDS) , Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), and Society to Save Rocks, Hyderabad jointly organized ‘Rock Walk’ at the MANUU Campus morning.

The walk was aimed at bringing awareness among the students of MANUU and a group of invitees about the rich rock formations in the campus that have been declared notified heritage rocks. These rocks also formed natural ponds and home for a variety of flora and fauna that require protection for posterity.

Speaking to the students Prof. Fatima Ali Khan, President, Society to Save Rocks and Ms. Frauke Quader, Secretary, Society to Save Rocks and their team said that the objective of the walk is to create awareness among the people, especially the MANUU community the need to preserve and protect the spectacular ancient granite formations of the Deccan Plateau.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU, who expressed joy at finding a great but small sample of Deccan rocks at his campus said that the Society would be welcome to conduct such activities for the benefit of the students, teachers and others at the University regularly. “We will provide you with whatever facility is required to carry out your sincere work here,” he said.

The walk was followed by lectures on geological diversity of the Deccan and the rich rock legacy of the region by Prof. A.C. Narayana (Dept. of Geology, University of Hyderabad), Ms. Kobita Dass Kolli (Botanist), and Prof. Praveen Raj Saxena (Dept. of Geochemistry, Osmania University).

The walk was coordinated by Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui and Dr. A. Subash, Assistant Professor, H.K.Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies. Large number of MANUU students and enthusiasts from the city participated in the walk and gave rick feedback.