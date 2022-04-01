MANUU student elections: Mohd Mursaleen elected as 9th president

Hyderabad: Mohd. Mursaleen, a student of the MCA department was elected as the ninth president of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) students union on Friday, after counting concluded post elections.

Elections were held for the academic year 2021-22 and counting was held on the same day. Polling began at 8 am and continued till 12 noon at the Indoor Stadium, MANUU campus, and also at off campuses of the varsity.

The election results were declared late in the evening by Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chief Returning Officer. According to the professor Azeem, the elections were peaceful and students turned up in large numbers to elect their representatives. Out of total 3446 voters, 66 percent of students casted their votes, said a press release.



Md. Abu Hamza, from the department of management and commerce was elected for the post of vice-president, Mohd. Haris from the department of CS and IT, was elected as secretary, Anam Jahan from the journalism department was elected for the position of joint secretary and Waqar Ahmad from the department of management and commerce was elected for the post of treasurer.

Four executive committee members, one each from the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, Education & Training, Journalism & Mass Communication and Polytechnic Hyderabad were also elected today. The remaining 18 EC Members were elected unopposed, added the release.