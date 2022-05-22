MANUU to hold 3-day conference on issues faced by Muslim women

The Centre for Women Studies (CWS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a national conference on “Gender and Inclusion: a focus on Muslim Women” between June 6 to 8 at Saiyid Hamid Central Library Auditorium, MANUU.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad.

Schedule for the three-day conference:

June 6:

Vice President (Public Policy) CDPP Nahia Hussain, will speak on “Gender in the Development

Agenda” in the opening session of the conference.

Director, CWS, Prof. Shahida will speak on “Gender Studies: The way forward”

June 7:

Papers will also be presented on the second day of the conference. A special session on “Working with Muslim Women: A Civil Society Perspective” will be held at Lamaakan, Banjara Hills on June 7 at 6.00

pm.

June 8:

Vice-Chancellor of MANUU Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan will chair the panel discussion scheduled to be held at 2.00 pm, with Former Member, National Statistical Commission, Mr. P C Mohanan, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)- School of Development Studies, Prof. Abdul Shaban, will be the panelists, for the day.

The discussion will be followed by a speech by Prof. Amitabh Kundu, Research & Information System (RIS) for developing countries on “Inclusion in Labor Market”.

Panel discussions scheduled for the three-day conference:

In the first panel discussion, with Research Director, CDPP Prof. Amir Ullah Khan, as moderator, Author and Executive Editor, FORCE, Ghazala Wahab, will deliver the keynote address based on her book “Born a Muslim Woman”.

Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences, MANUU, Prof. Farida Siddiqui, will deliver an address on “Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Research on Social Issues”.

The three-day conference be aired live on IMC, MANUU’s YouTube channel.