MANUU to stage Play on Hayat Bakshi Begum
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)

HK Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKS-CDS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing the historically & globally feted play “Savaan e Hayat”, on October 3, 2022, 7.30 pm in the Open Air Auditorium, University Campus as part of Silver Jubilee celebrations of MANUU with the support of Department of Language & Culture, GoT and Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society.

The play based on the biography of Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum, the Qutub Shahi ruler of Golconda in 17th Century, will be enacted by the internationally acclaimed Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. The Director of the play, Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig also play the role of three important men. Veteran actress Rashmi Seth plays the titular role, supported by Noor Baig, Vijay Prasad, S.A. Majeed and Sara Hussain.

According to Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director (HKS-CDS), Mr. Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Home Minster, Government of Telangana will be the chief guest and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU will preside over the event.

“Savaan e Hayat” brings the story of an unsung hero to light and beautifully depicts the grandeur of Hyderabad’s glorious past.

