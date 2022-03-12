MANUU’s Bhopal Regional Centre to hold seminar on NEP on March 14, 15

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: A two-day seminar on “New Education Policy 2020 and the Role of Urdu Medium Education in Achieving Development Mission” is being here on March 14 & 15.

The Regional Centre and College of Teacher Education, Bhopal of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is conducting the seminar. The seminar is being sponsored by the National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language and Literature, New Delhi.

According to Prof. Muhammad Ahsan, Regional Director of Madhya Pradesh of MANUU, under the country’s New Education Policy (NEP), what will be the benefit to the Urdu loving and Urdu medium educational institutions? The country’s educationists, teachers, journalists and intellectuals who will ponder over the problems of Urdu are participating in this seminar.

The seminar will be inaugurated on March 14th at 3 pm by Manoj Kumar Srivastava (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary (Retired) Government of Madhya Pradesh. The special guest in this seminar will be Prof. A.R. Fatehi, Department of English and Linguistics, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Educationist Prof. Haleem Khan, former Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board, shall be present as guest of honour on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prof. Sajid Jamal will deliver Valedictory speech in the Valedictory programme after the conclusion of various technical sessions on the second day i.e. March 15th. Thereafter, Prof. Abdul Raheem shall present his concluding remarks and in the end Prof. Mohammad Ahsan shall propose a vote of thanks.

Apart from the inaugural and valedictory functions there would be six technical sessions of which three each will be Offline and Online.