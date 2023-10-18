Many countries denounce Israel for bombing Gaza, call for ceasefire

As the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered its 12th day on Wednesday, October 18, several countries across the world condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, accusing it of committing “war crimes” and attempting “genocide”.
Since Israel began pounding Gaza from the air on Saturday, October 7— claimed thousands of innocent lives and more than one million Palestinians have fled their homes.
In Gaza alone, the war has killed more than 3,000 people, including 1000 children and wounded 12,500 people.
The leaders of African, European and Middle Eastern countries have immediately call for de-escalation, ceasefire, and humanitarian assistance to end the ongoing violence in Gaza.
Countries calling for ceasefire
Algeria
Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over Israel’s Gaza attacks, citing violations of international humanitarian laws and urging immediate international intervention to safeguard Palestinian rights.
Morocco
Morocco has voiced deep concerns over the situation in Gaza and called for an end to the violence.
Brazil
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for a ceasefire and international humanitarian intervention to end the Middle East conflict’s severe human rights violations.
Iraq
Iraq has consistently condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, claiming it continues the oppression of Palestinians under Israel’s occupation.
Iran
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, argues that Palestinian resistance is a natural response to Israel’s provocations, and their retaliation isn’t considered terrorism.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign ministry urges immediate halt of violence between Palestinian factions and Israeli occupation forces, urging protection of civilians.
Oman
Oman’s Foreign Affairs Ministry expresses concern over Palestinian-Israeli escalation, calling for international intervention and a two-state solution for a just, comprehensive, and lasting resolution.
Qatar
Qatar urges international community to de-escalate Gaza’s escalating situation, holding Israel responsible for Palestinian rights violations, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions, and urging Israel to respect international law and historical Palestinian rights.
HUAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also expressed “deep concern” over the escalation in a statement that stressed the need “to stop the escalation and preserve the lives of civilians”.
Bahrain
Bahrain urges the international community to urgently cease the conflict in Gaza and uphold humanitarian law in safeguarding hospitals, homes, and civilian facilities.
Cuba
Cuba expresses its condemnation of the ongoing violence in Palestine and calls out Israel for its persistent violation of Palestinian rights.
Ireland
Ireland’s Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has condemned Israel’s actions, including the power cutoff, fuel supply, and water, as violations of international humanitarian law and collective punishment.
Kuwait
Kuwait’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah condemned the Israeli occupation’s calls for Palestinian displacement from Gaza Strip, stating the ongoing escalation, killings, and random destruction is a violation of international law.
Malaysia
Malaysia urges an end to violence in Gaza Strip, citing Palestinian occupation, suffering, and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the root cause of the conflict.
Indonesia
The President of Indonesia called “for the war and violence to be stopped immediately to avoid further human casualties and destruction of property because the escalation of the conflict can cause greater humanitarian impact”.
Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
“Unimpeded humanitarian access is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians. Canada calls for international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, to be respected,” Trudeau said.
South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his support for the “just struggle” of Palestinians and criticized Israel as an “oppressive regime.”
Norway
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt strongly criticized the complete blockade of Gaza as “unacceptable” and emphasized that Israel’s right to self-defense must comply with international law.
“The establishment of a full blockade, including on access to electricity, water, food, and other goods that are indispensable for the survival of the civilian population in Gaza, is unacceptable,” Huitfeldt said in a statement.
Spain
Ione Belarra, the Spanish minister of social rights, took to X and asked her partners in government to try Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court for war crimes.
“Today we want to raise our voice to denounce that the state of Israel is carrying out a planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of thousands without light, food, and water and carrying out bombings on the civilian population that are collective punishment, seriously breach international law and may be considered war crimes,” she said.
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire.
“We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza. Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza is against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law,” Anwaarul posted on X.
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, describing it as “genocide.”
Colombia
Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed support for Gaza and stated that Colombia does not condone genocides.
“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we will suspend them. We do not support genocides. The president of Colombia will not be insulted,” he posted on X.
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, stated that the EU will triple its humanitarian aid for vulnerable civilians in Gaza and the wider region.
“We will redouble efforts to ensure this support reaches those who need it,” she added.
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intention to facilitate a ceasefire in the region.
Putin expressed concern about the potential increase in civilian casualties and the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
African Union
The African Union chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed concern over the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged the international community to impose peace.