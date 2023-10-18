Many countries denounce Israel for bombing Gaza, call for ceasefire

As the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered its 12th day on Wednesday, October 18, several countries across the world condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, accusing it of committing “war crimes” and attempting “genocide”.

Since Israel began pounding Gaza from the air on Saturday, October 7— claimed thousands of innocent lives and more than one million Palestinians have fled their homes.

In Gaza alone, the war has killed more than 3,000 people, including 1000 children and wounded 12,500 people.

The leaders of African, European and Middle Eastern countries have immediately call for de-escalation, ceasefire, and humanitarian assistance to end the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Countries calling for ceasefire

Algeria

Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over Israel’s Gaza attacks, citing violations of international humanitarian laws and urging immediate international intervention to safeguard Palestinian rights.

على هامش مشاركته في أشغال الاجتماع الوزاري العربي الطارئ، أجرى الوزير @AhmedAttaf_Dz محادثات ثنائية مع نظيره الفلسطيني🇵🇸 رياض المالكي، جدد له خلالها التعبير عن تضامن 🇩🇿 الدائم مع الأشقاء الفلسطينيين.

كما أجرى محادثات مع نظيريه الأردني🇯🇴 أيمن الصفدي، واللبناني🇱🇧 عبد الله بوحبيب. pic.twitter.com/9vd9uj8iCw — وزارة الشؤون الخارجية| MFA-Algeria (@Algeria_MFA) October 11, 2023

Morocco

Morocco has voiced deep concerns over the situation in Gaza and called for an end to the violence.

Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for a ceasefire and international humanitarian intervention to end the Middle East conflict’s severe human rights violations.

Apelo do Presidente Lula em defesa das crianças palestinas e israelenses



Quero fazer um apelo ao secretário-geral da ONU, @antonioguterres, e à comunidade internacional para que, juntos e com urgência, lancemos mão de todos os recursos para pôr fim à mais grave violação aos… — Lula (@LulaOficial) October 11, 2023

Iraq

Iraq has consistently condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, claiming it continues the oppression of Palestinians under Israel’s occupation.

يؤكد العراق موقفه الثابت، شعباً وحكومة، تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، ووقوفه إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني في تحقيق تطلّعاته ونيل كامل حقوقه المشروعة، وأنّ الظلم واغتصاب هذه الحقوق لا يمكن أن يُنتج سلاماً مستداماً. pic.twitter.com/VRBvxuf4N5 — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) October 7, 2023

Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, argues that Palestinian resistance is a natural response to Israel’s provocations, and their retaliation isn’t considered terrorism.

آینده روشن فلسطین به دست کودکان امروز و آینده سازان فردای این سرزمین رقم می خورد

و این چیزی است که رژیم غاصب صهیونیستی همیشه از آن واهمه داشته است.



در #روز_جهانی_کودک (۸ اکتبر) #رژیم_ کودک_کش اسرائیل با هدایایی از جنس بمب و موشک و آتش به سراغ #کودکان_فلسطینی در غزه رفته و در دو… pic.twitter.com/6ivUEV97sw — Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX) October 10, 2023

من يجب أن يغادر أرض #فلسطين ويخرج منها هم الصهاينة الغاصبون والمحتلون.

الشعب الفلسطيني هو المالك الأصلي والدائم لهذه الأرض، وكما صبر وجاهد وقاوم وضحى طوال عقود من أجل تحرير أرضه، فإنه سيبقى صامدا ويطهر أرضه من دنس المحتلين المجرمين.

ومهما طال الاحتلال فإنه لا يخلق أي حقوق للمحتل.… pic.twitter.com/ujOHH2r6N4 — Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX) October 16, 2023

Saudi Arabia

Saudi foreign ministry urges immediate halt of violence between Palestinian factions and Israeli occupation forces, urging protection of civilians.

Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children as well as injured and wounded individuals. pic.twitter.com/l2jVTulVeN — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 17, 2023

Oman

Oman’s Foreign Affairs Ministry expresses concern over Palestinian-Israeli escalation, calling for international intervention and a two-state solution for a just, comprehensive, and lasting resolution.

#بيان || تتابع وزارة الخارجية باهتمام وقلق التصعيد الجاري بين الجانبين الفلسطيني والإسرائيلي نتيجة استمرار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اللامشروع للأراضي الفلسطينية والاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المستمرة ضد المدن والقرى الفلسطينية، والذي ينذر بتداعيات خطيرة وتصاعد حدة العنف. pic.twitter.com/GKkEVxGHNg — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) October 7, 2023

Qatar

Qatar urges international community to de-escalate Gaza’s escalating situation, holding Israel responsible for Palestinian rights violations, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions, and urging Israel to respect international law and historical Palestinian rights.

In a press conference with HE Secretary of State of the United States of America



HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ : Our diplomatic priorities are to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, ensure the release of prisoners, and work… pic.twitter.com/SCnxHktshq — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 13, 2023

HUAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also expressed “deep concern” over the escalation in a statement that stressed the need “to stop the escalation and preserve the lives of civilians”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for the protection of civilians and stressed that the immediate priority is to end the violence and protect the civilian population. https://t.co/bHzd4em0jT — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) October 8, 2023

Bahrain

Bahrain urges the international community to urgently cease the conflict in Gaza and uphold humanitarian law in safeguarding hospitals, homes, and civilian facilities.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses importance of providing full protection to citizens, ending battle between Hamas, Israeli Forceshttps://t.co/psYVRVFpcf pic.twitter.com/0ypRhi78OS — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) October 9, 2023

Cuba

Cuba expresses its condemnation of the ongoing violence in Palestine and calls out Israel for its persistent violation of Palestinian rights.

Ireland

Ireland’s Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has condemned Israel’s actions, including the power cutoff, fuel supply, and water, as violations of international humanitarian law and collective punishment.

"Israel is under threat. They do have a right to defend themselves, but they don't have the right to breach international humanitarian law."



An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks about Israel cutting off electricity and water supplies to Gaza.@rtenews | #rtept pic.twitter.com/SZr2URIAyz — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) October 12, 2023

Kuwait

Kuwait’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah condemned the Israeli occupation’s calls for Palestinian displacement from Gaza Strip, stating the ongoing escalation, killings, and random destruction is a violation of international law.

تصريح صادر من معالي #وزير_الخارجية الشيخ سالم عبدالله الجابر الصباح بشأن تطور الأوضاع الخطيرة في #فلسطين وقطاع غزة.



التصريح كاملاً: https://t.co/2XFfv7yOSD pic.twitter.com/o2g1xXaC1n — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) October 13, 2023

Malaysia

Malaysia urges an end to violence in Gaza Strip, citing Palestinian occupation, suffering, and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the root cause of the conflict.

Indonesia

The President of Indonesia called “for the war and violence to be stopped immediately to avoid further human casualties and destruction of property because the escalation of the conflict can cause greater humanitarian impact”.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

“Unimpeded humanitarian access is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians. Canada calls for international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, to be respected,” Trudeau said.

Canada is deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Unimpeded humanitarian access is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians. Canada calls for international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, to be respected. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 15, 2023

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his support for the “just struggle” of Palestinians and criticized Israel as an “oppressive regime.”

As South Africans we have made it part of our national DNA to stand firm against all forms of prejudice including racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both Palestine and Israel as they go through these difficult… pic.twitter.com/l1xzPu31Yg — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 16, 2023

Norway

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt strongly criticized the complete blockade of Gaza as “unacceptable” and emphasized that Israel’s right to self-defense must comply with international law.

“The establishment of a full blockade, including on access to electricity, water, food, and other goods that are indispensable for the survival of the civilian population in Gaza, is unacceptable,” Huitfeldt said in a statement.

Important talk with my friend FM Shoukry @MfaEgypt about #Gaza, urgency of vital humanitarian access, how to use donor group #AHLC in this situation, and need for political horizon.



The situation in Gaza is already dire and getting worse by the hour. Civilians must be protected. — Anniken Huitfeldt (@AHuitfeldt) October 15, 2023

Spain

Ione Belarra, the Spanish minister of social rights, took to X and asked her partners in government to try Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

“Today we want to raise our voice to denounce that the state of Israel is carrying out a planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of thousands without light, food, and water and carrying out bombings on the civilian population that are collective punishment, seriously breach international law and may be considered war crimes,” she said.

We ask our partner that, as the Government of Spain, we bring Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court for war crimes. Here is my official statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/Wuu8nnKfVp — Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) October 16, 2023

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza. Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza is against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law,” Anwaarul posted on X.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, describing it as “genocide.”

Pakistan is deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza. We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza. Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting… — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) October 16, 2023

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed support for Gaza and stated that Colombia does not condone genocides.

“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we will suspend them. We do not support genocides. The president of Colombia will not be insulted,” he posted on X.

La barbarie del consumo basado en la muerte de los demás nos lleva a un ascenso del fascismo sin precedente, y por tanto, a la muerte de la democracia y la libertad. Es la barbarie, o el 1933 global, como la llamo. 1933 fue año donde ascendió Hitler al poder.



Lo que vemos en… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 15, 2023

European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, stated that the EU will triple its humanitarian aid for vulnerable civilians in Gaza and the wider region.

“We will redouble efforts to ensure this support reaches those who need it,” she added.

I spoke with @UN SG @antonioguterres following my visit & contacts with regional leaders.



The EU will be tripling its humanitarian aid for vulnerable civilians in Gaza and the wider region.



We will redouble efforts to ensure this support reaches those who need it.… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 14, 2023

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intention to facilitate a ceasefire in the region.

Putin expressed concern about the potential increase in civilian casualties and the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Es inaceptable el comportamiento de Israel, habrá consecuencias muy graves. pic.twitter.com/m2CwV7adWn — Vladímir Putin 🇷🇺 (@TheBigBossPutin) October 13, 2023

African Union

The African Union chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed concern over the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged the international community to impose peace.