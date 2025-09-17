Heavy rains hit Hyderabad, thunderstorms expected till Sep 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have hit many parts of Hyderabad, including Shaikpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Hitech City, Raidurg, Gachibowli and are expected to cover Kondapur, Miyapur, RC Puram, Serlingampally, Patancheru, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, Suchitra, Jeedimetla and nearby areas in the coming hours, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Residents are requested to stay alert and plan their travels accordingly.

Also Read Three washed away in nalas during heavy rains in Hyderabad

Thunderstorms expected to continue till Sep 22

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has forecasted light rains and thunderstorms for many districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhupalapally, Jayashankar, Kumaram Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Peddapalle, Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri for the next 2-3 hours.

At the same time, moderate rain and thunderstorms are also very likely to occur in Karimnagar, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Siddipet districts in the coming hours.

Thunderstorms have been forecasted in isolated places all over Telangana till September 22.

(The post has been updated with the latest information and a new headline)