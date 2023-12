Maoist arrested near Karimnagar in Telangana

Karimnagar: A Maoist has been arrested near Ramagundam town, a top police official in Telangana said.

In a press release, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said, “Pamidimalla Avinash aka Mallesh (29) of Palnadu district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was arrested under suspicious circumstances in Godavarikhani town early on Friday.”

Ramagundam town is around 60 km away from Karimnagar. Mallesh is a member of the CPI (Maoist) group.

Rajeshwari said Mallesh is a graduate in nursing and was attracted to Maoist ideology in 2021.

He worked in Godavarikhani to revive SIKASA (Singareni Karmika Samakya) activities. Police have seized party literature and some posters, she said.

A case has been registered, and he was produced before a local Magistrate for judicial remand, she added.