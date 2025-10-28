Telangana: Maoist leaders Bandi Prakash, Prasad Rao surrenders before police

Hyderabad: Two senior Maoist leaders surrendered before the Telangana DGP on Tuesday, October 28. Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Shankarna and Bandi Prakash alias Prabhat, who were associated with the Maoist movement for past four decades, decided to lay down their arms.

The two decided to surrender before the police in view of the surrender policy of the Telangana government and the pressure of the security forces against the CPI (Maoist) formations in the country.

Prakash was serving as a member of the CPI (Maoist) state committee. A native of Mancherial district, Prakash was reportedly underground since 1987 while carrying a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head.

At that time, he was in charge of the Singareni Coal Belt Committee Labour Wing.

On October 10, three Maoist leaders surrendered to the Telangana police. According to the chief minister’s office, the surrendered leaders were Kunkati Venkataiah alias Vikas, who had remained underground for 36 years; Mogilicherla Venkatraju alias Raju, who was underground for 35 years; and Thodem Ganga alias Sony, who was underground for 21 years.