Maoist leader from Telangana killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Hyderabad: Top Maoist leader Macherla Esobu, also known as Jagan, Dada Randev, and Randhir, was killed in an encounter with police forces in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, September 3. He was a key member of the CPI (Maoist) Party’s central military, and the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), had a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head.

Macherla Esobu was from Tekulagudem village in Kazipet mandal, Hanamkonda district.

The encounter occurred in the forests bordering Lohegaon, Purangel, and Andri areas of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. Dantewada superintendent of police Gaurav Rai confirmed the death, stating that the joint operation involved Dantewada District Reserve Guards, Bastar Fighters, and CRPF battalions 111 and 230. The operation targeted a large group of Maoists from PLGA Company No 2, West Bastar division, and Darbha division.

Esobu, who joined the Maoist movement in 1980, had risen to a critical position in the Maoist Central Committee. Alongside Esobu, eight other armed Maoists were also killed in the exchange of fire.