Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th July 2022 5:42 pm IST
Margaret Alva to be opposition's Vice President candidate
Margaret Alva (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva was on Sunday announced as the opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate.

The name of Alva, who has also been Governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and hails from Karnataka, was decided after opposition parties met at NCP supremo’s Sharad Pawar residence.

Alva took to twitter to express gratitude after being nominated as the Vice p[residential Candidate,”

“It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind” read the tweet

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the post. BJP chief J.P. Nadda announced the name of Dhankhar after the Parliamentary Board meeting at party headquarters on Saturday evening.

