Watch: ‘Marhaba Ya Mustafa’ reverbs during Ganesh procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an awe-inspiring show of communal harmony, a naat was purportedly played on loudspeakers of a truck carrying Ganesh idol for immersion when the procession was passing by a masjid near Charminar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The rare glimpse was heartwarming for many onlookers amid the communal distress currently flaring up across the country. A video of the scene surfaced on social media, showing the procession playing “Marhaba ya Mustafa.”

Siasat.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Naat is a poem which praises Prophet Muhammad. It is commonly recited during Muslim religious gatherings.

As the naat plays in the background, a Ganesh devotee in the truck is seen waving the tricolour to its tune.

Muslim body cancels Milad un Nabi

Earlier, the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) had cancelled its annual Milad un Nabi procession, which fell on September 28, coinciding with the Ganesh festival. The move set an example for communal harmony and brotherhood in the city.

“The decision was taken with the view of maintaining law and order in the city and avoiding any kind of trouble,” the SUFI office-bearers stated.