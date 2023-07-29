‘Muharram’ is symbol of sacrifice, secularism: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao termed Muharram, organised by Muslims as a symbol of sacrifices made by many, especially commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain.

He said it reflected the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb of Telangana, representing the brotherhood and unity of Hindus and Muslims beyond the religious boundaries.

In his statement, KCR said that people from both Hindu and Muslim communities in Telangana, have been organising Muharram for generations to mark the sacrifices.

“Muharram is also a symbol of the cultural unity of Hindus and Muslims in Telangana who organise the ‘Peerla Panduga’ together,” said KCR.

Reminding the fact that the Hindus sing songs referring to Hasan and Hussain as Ashanna and Oosanna respectively, KCR said that they glorify the sacrifices and walk on hot coals.