Mark Margolis, iconic actor from Breaking Bad, dies at 83

Mark Margolis, a revered actor with a storied and prosperous career in both cinema and television, passed away on Thursday at 83 years old. Margolis gained notable acclaim for his performances in iconic films like Scarface and The Godfather Part II, as well as his compelling roles in TV series Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Born in Philadelphia in 1939, Margolis embarked on his acting journey during the early 1960s. Over the years, he graced a diverse array of films and television shows. Notably, he enjoyed a recurring stint on the soap opera One Life to Live from 1979 to 1981 and left his mark in acclaimed films such as The Godfather Part II and Scarface.

In 2008, Margolis secured the role of Hector Salamanca in the AMC series Breaking Bad. Portraying a formidable drug lord rendered immobile, he communicated through a bell, earning him substantial popularity on the show. His compelling portrayal continued in the Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul.

Mark Margolis’ versatility as an actor was undeniable, seamlessly transitioning between various characters. His comedic prowess was equally notable, often gracing sketches on the comedy institution Saturday Night Live. His absence is mourned by a multitude of admirers and close acquaintances.

Margolis’ agent confirmed his passing from natural causes. He is survived by his wife, Dee Dee, and their two children. In a heartfelt statement, Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad, lauded Margolis as “one of the most gifted actors I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with.” Gilligan emphasized Margolis’ unmatched energy and indelible impact on every role he embraced, underscoring the profound loss his passing represents.