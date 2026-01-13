Mark Ruffalo calls President Trump ‘worst human being’ at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo recently attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for his performance in HBO’s ‘Task’, but he wasn’t feeling entirely celebratory.

The actor called out the US President Donald Trump and said it is “not normal anymore” to attend a glitzy awards ceremony just days after the death of Renee Good.

The actor was one of several celebrities wearing a “Be Good” pin to honor Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, reports Variety.

“It’s for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” Ruffalo said about wearing the pin before calling out JD Vance and other political figures who defended the shooting as self-defense.

“We have a vice president who is lying about what’s happening. We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. (Trump) is telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality.”

Nodding to Trump telling The New York Times that “my own morality” and “my own mind” are his only limits when it comes to global power.

He told USA Today, “The guy is a convicted felon. He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble. So this is for (Renee). This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country, and what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

pic.twitter.com/cMJbu5MdnY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 13, 2026

When asked why it was important to send a political message while attending the Globes, Ruffalo answered, “Listen, I want to pretend like this, I want to be here to celebrate, and I am here to celebrate, and I’m proud to have a Golden Globe nomination. But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don’t know how I could be quiet, and I’m feeling a little sick, so it’s hard to BS right now.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded by calling Ruffalo “one of the worst actors in the business” in an X post.

“More impressively, he’s an even worse human being by spewing outright lies because deep down inside, he hates himself for knowingly subjecting the public to his god awful performance.”