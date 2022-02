Marriage ceremony of Osman Al Hajri’s niece and Sarfaraz Shafeeq Khan

The marriage ceremony of the niece of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hajri and Osman bin Mohammed Al-Hajri (Congress party in-charge, Karwan Assembly) with Sarfaraz Shafeeq Khan was held in MK Function Hall.

Home minister of Telangana State Mahmood Ali, former MP Syed Azeez Pasha, father of groom Shafee Khan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hajri (Moin Bhai), Osman bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, Omar bin Abdullah Al-Hajri, Abu-Bakr bin Abdullah Al-Hajri (Mazher), Hussain bin Ali Al-Hajri, Salam bin Ali Al-Hajri, Abdullah bin Osman Al-Hajri and others guest can be seen in the photographs.