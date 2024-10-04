Marriott to setup its first Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Marriott International is establishing its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone as the first such offshore unit in India.

This centre will support Marriott’s operations across its global enterprise, which spans 141 countries and territories.

The Marriott Tech Accelerator is expected to be the inaugural GCC from a major hospitality company in India.

The announcement was made after the company’s representatives held a meeting with Industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu.

“Delighted to state that Marriot International @MarriottIntl, the renowned Hospitality major has announced that it’s setting up a new Marriott Tech Accelerator, the company’s GCC, in Hyderabad. That it’s a first of its kind in India highlights Telangana’s and Hyderabad’s prowess in technology and Business transformation and Hyderabad’s global capability with over 200 GCCs operating from here. Our talent pool includes over 1 million GCC-ready tech professionals and 350,000 AI and chip designers, with an annual influx of 250,000 engineers. This new GCC solidifies our focus on making Telangana a global hub for AI, data science, and IoT,” the minister said on X on Thursday, October 3.

Marriott International is expanding its global technology team with the launch of the Marriott Tech Accelerator, which will enhance the company’s technology infrastructure, engineering capabilities, and security measures across its operations in 141 countries and territories.

This initiative marks the establishment of Marriott’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, and is set to begin full-scale operations in the first quarter of 2025.

The decision to locate the Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad is driven by the city’s strong reputation as a major IT hub and its access to a skilled tech workforce, the company said.

“We have chosen to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad, India because of its world-class talent and strong reputation as a major IT hub. We appreciate the close collaboration with the Telangana government on this project and look forward to expanding our best-in-class technology workforce,” said Drew Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, at Marriott International.

