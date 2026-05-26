Maruti Suzuki urges employees towards WFH, carpool amid Modi’s austerity call

New Delhi: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday, May 26, said it has taken steps, including work from home wherever feasible and restricted foreign travels, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity and the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war.

In a post on social media platform X, the company said it has “placed immense importance in the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war”.

#MarutiSuzuki has placed immense importance in the Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war. The Company strongly feels whether it is during a crisis or business as usual, management should… pic.twitter.com/qEXB2QzxqT — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) May 26, 2026

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The company strongly feels whether it is during a crisis or business as usual, management should conduct business in the most productive and efficient manner, minimising the use of petroleum products and foreign currency expenditure, it added.

“This is a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine all our processes and make efforts to improve efficiency across all our business operations, whether it is for national objectives or our own health of business,” the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said its “management has given a message to all people to institutionalise” several steps as part of the drive.

These include implementation of work from home (WFH) wherever operationally feasible to reduce commute related fuel consumption. “This is aligned with the company’s remote working policy,” it said.

To optimise travel, the company has issued directive said for “foreign travel to be avoided unless critical for business requirements”.

It also asked employees to choose virtual meetings as preferred mode for engagements, while minimising domestic travel.

The company has also asked its employees to adopt sustainable commute practices, encouraging them to adopt car pooling and use public transport wherever practical.

The carmaker also asked its employees to prioritise energy conservation and optimise the use of use of energy such as AC, fans, lights across office and home.

“These are being widely communicated to both internal employees and business partners,” MSIL said in its post on X.