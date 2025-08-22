Marwari Go Back campaign: Bandh observed across Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing ‘Marwari Go Back’ movement in Telangana, a bandh was observed across the state on Friday, August 22.

Traders voluntarily closed their shops. Businesses remained shut in several districts, including Yadadri, Narayanpet, Jangaon and Nalgonda. The bandh was called for by the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC).

The OUJAC chairman, Kothapalli Tirupathi Reddy, announced the bandh and urged the Telangana people to participate in the bandh successfully. He said that the Marwari businessmen are destroying the lives of the traders of Telangana by adopting deceptive business strategies.

Amid the ongoing 'Marwari Go Back' movement in Telangana, a bandh was observed across the state on Friday, August 22.



Traders voluntarily closed their shops. Businesses remained shut in several districts, including Yadadri, Narayanpet, Jangaon and Nalgonda. The bandh was called… pic.twitter.com/utDFWAGjL8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 22, 2025

“The Telangana police are seeing the activities of the Marwari. The protest will take the form of agitation if the Telangana government fails to put an end to the atrocities of the Marwari businessmen,” Reddy said.

Marwaris looting Telangana: OUJAC

The OUJAC said the Telangana state was achieved after fighting the Andhra people’s atrocities in the united A.P., now Marwaris are “looting” the state. “The Rajasthani and Gujarati Marwaris have migrated here and are damaging the caste professions of Telangana,” said Tirupathi Reddy.

Telangana Kranti Dal president Sangamreddy Prithviraj, who was one of the initiators of the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign, was arrested by the Telangana police on Friday. pic.twitter.com/BJs2F8PnY5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 22, 2025

The Vaisya Vikas Vedika and other trade associations support the Telangana bandh. Recently, at a round table organised in Hyderabad on the issue passed several resolutions were passed, including demands that businesses and industries established by people from other states should provide 89 per cent of jobs to locals.

Telangana Kranti Dal president Sangamreddy Prithviraj urged Telangana residents to refuse assistance to Gujarati and Rajasthani traders and boycott their goods. “We are against the exploitation of our resources at the cost of petty traders. The government must ensure that outsiders cannot start businesses in towns and places with less than 5 lakh. They don’t even employ locals,” he said.

The issue began after a man belonging to a marginalised community was attacked by a Marwari jeweller at Monda Market over a parking issue. The issue took the turn of a protest and the launch of the ‘Marwari go back’ campaign.

Telangana Kranti Dal president Sangamreddy Prithviraj was arrested by the Telangana police on Friday.