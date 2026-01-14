Mary Kom vs Onler: Love, betrayal and a divorce that shook fans

Hyderabad: Boxing icon MC Mary Kom has always been known for her fighting spirit inside the ring. Now, she is fighting a very different battle outside it. After nearly two decades of marriage, Mary Kom and her husband Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, ended their relationship in 2023. The news surprised fans who had long admired the couple’s journey together. But what followed has turned their private separation into a very public controversy.

Mary Kom Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours

Recently, Mary Kom opened up about the reasons behind the split. Addressing rumours of an affair, she firmly denied cheating on her husband. Instead, she claimed that she felt betrayed in the relationship. Mary said her trust was broken due to financial matters, alleging that money, property, and loans were handled in her name without her full consent. She made it clear that she did not walk away from the marriage without reason, saying she was the one who felt cheated.

Onler Hits Back With Serious Accusations

Onler Kom has strongly denied Mary’s financial claims. In response, he accused Mary Kom of being involved in extramarital relationships in the past. He claimed to have messages that support his statements and said he stayed silent for many years for the sake of family peace. In an emotional statement, he said he can forgive the pain but can never forget it. His words have added more fuel to an already sensitive situation.

Children at the Heart of the Story

Amid the accusations and counter-accusations, both Mary and Onler have expressed love and concern for their children. Onler stated that no matter what happened between them as a couple, their children remain his priority. Fans have also urged both sides to handle the matter with care for the sake of the family.

From Power Couple to Public Dispute

Once seen as a strong and inspiring couple, Mary Kom and Onler’s relationship has now become a subject of public discussion. While Mary continues to be celebrated for her sporting legacy, her personal life reminds everyone that even champions face painful battles beyond the ring.