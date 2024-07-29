Mashael Al-Ayed becomes first Saudi female swimmer to participate in Olympics

Mashael Al-Ayed made history by becoming the first female to represent the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Olympic swimming.

A 17-year-old swimmer secured a commendable sixth place in the women’s 200-metre freestyle heats at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28.

Photo: @saudiolympic/X

Al-Ayed achieved a personal best time of 2:19:61 minutes at the Olympic pool in La Defense Arena, breaking her previous record of 2:21:04 minutes in her fourth major championship since entering the Elite Athlete Development Program in Saudi Arabia.

🏅| #باريس2024

🏊| السباحــة

📊| تصفيات 200 م حرّة

• مشـــاعل العـايـــد 🏊

• المركز 6

• بزمن 2:19:61د ⏱️



– رقم شخصي جديد يختتم المشاركة الأولى لصاحبة الـ 17 عام في الأولمبياد – المستقبل أمامك بإذن الله 🙏 #حنا_معكم 🇸🇦 | #باريس2024 pic.twitter.com/zNlXps5wRd — اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية 🇸🇦 (@saudiolympic) July 28, 2024

Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, who was at the Olympic pool to watch and support her compatriot, said, “I am proud to support this young woman, Mashael Al-Ayed, who is breaking barriers.”

Al-Ayed was among the top ten athletes representing the Kingdom at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Alongside Al-Ayed, Saudi Arabia’s swimming team, including 16-year-old Zaid Al-Sarraj, who will be competing in the 100-metre freestyle event for the first time in his career.