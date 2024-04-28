Mass food poisoning in Riyadh: 28 people in intensive care

Riyadh: A food poisoning incident at a popular burger joint in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh has resulted in 35 hospitalizations, with 28 people in intensive care.

Taking to X on Saturday, April 27, the official spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health Dr Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that, “The epidemiological investigation and close cooperation with the competent authorities were able to reduce the risk of infection and reach the majority of affected cases.”

Also Read World Economic Forum special meeting kicks off in Riyadh

He said, “We are currently medically following up 35 cases, of which 28 cases are in intensive care units. We wish everyone good health and wellness.”

“We also always emphasize taking information, advice and guidance from official sources,” he added.

نطمئنكم بتماثل 6 حالات للتعافي بعد تلقي الرعاية الصحية اللازمة وخروج حالتين بالسلامة بحمد الله.

التقصي الوبائي والتكامل مع الجهات المعنية أثمر عن تقليل مخاطر الإصابة والوصول لمعظم الحالات بحمد الله، ويتم طبياً متابعة 35 حالة منومة منها 28 حالة في العناية المركزة، راجين للجميع… https://t.co/zn8AeP8h24 — المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الصحة (@spokesman_moh) April 26, 2024

This came to light on Thursday, April 25, when Riyadh Municipality received a report from the committee of food poisoning cases linked to the Hamburgini restaurant chain.

Health oversight teams initiated an investigation and monitored the situation, leading to the closure of all locations, branches, and the main catering factory in Riyadh by 10 pm on Thursday.

Delivery services were suspended at the facility or through applications, and coordination efforts were initiated with key bodies like the Ministry of Health, Food and Drug Authority, and Public Health Authority.

As per a report by Arab News, Clostridium botulinum is responsible for causing food poisoning cases.

https://twitter.com/Amanatalriyadh/status/1783893116786815265?t=umGRS668768-DSIGPaqJhQ&s=19

Statement from Hamburgini administration

In a video message, Hamburgini’s founder and CEO, Nawaf Al-Fozan, confirmed the chain’s involvement in an outbreak on Instagram.

The municipality ordered the closure of restaurants and facilities due to food poisoning, but Al-Fozan stated they took the initiative to cancel orders and cancel sales outlets.

He added that Hamburgini adheres to global food hygiene and safety standards, aiming to provide high-quality customer experiences. They are working with authorities to implement necessary measures and precautions.