World Economic Forum special meeting kicks off in Riyadh

Riyadh: A special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off on Sunday, April 28, in the Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for the first time outside the Swiss city of Davos after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-day meeting on April 28 and 29 is held under the slogan “International Cooperation, Growth, and Energy for Development,” with the participation of 1,000 global leaders from 92 countries, under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
During the meeting, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva discussed strategies to revive economic growth amid a prolonged slowdown exacerbated by crises and dislocations.
The meeting aims to discuss global cooperation and sustainable economic growth on various international topics and issues.
The initiative comprises numerous dialogues and discussions aimed at enhancing international cooperation and promoting joint efforts to develop sustainable solutions.
The forum offers students, entrepreneurs, and young professionals a platform to discuss and explore global issues such as international cooperation, development, and energy.
Meeting includes a variety of pressing global issues such as
- Geopolitical unrest, particularly the war in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.
- Identify and design new types of economic growth.
- Creating job opportunities to improve living standards globally.
- Advances in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.
- Restructuring supply chains.
- Promoting just and sustainable energy transition.
The WEF is an annual winter gathering of international politicians and economists, representing the cross-border elite, to discuss political and economic issues.