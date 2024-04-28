World Economic Forum special meeting kicks off in Riyadh

Riyadh: A special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off on Sunday, April 28, in the Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for the first time outside the Swiss city of Davos after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day meeting on April 28 and 29 is held under the slogan “International Cooperation, Growth, and Energy for Development,” with the participation of 1,000 global leaders from 92 countries, under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva discussed strategies to revive economic growth amid a prolonged slowdown exacerbated by crises and dislocations.

فيديو | وزير المالية محمد الجدعان: العالم تعرض لصدمات كثيرة وعلى الدول مراجعة خططها لمواجهة الصدمات#الاجتماع_الخاص_بالرياض#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/nzvW7ZbzXO — الإخبارية – اقتصاد (@ekhbariya_eco) April 28, 2024

بث مباشر | انطلاق أولى جلسات المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في الرياض#الاجتماع_الخاص_بالرياض#الإخبارية https://t.co/GWFxAFDAmH — الإخبارية – اقتصاد (@ekhbariya_eco) April 28, 2024

The meeting aims to discuss global cooperation and sustainable economic growth on various international topics and issues.

The initiative comprises numerous dialogues and discussions aimed at enhancing international cooperation and promoting joint efforts to develop sustainable solutions.

The forum offers students, entrepreneurs, and young professionals a platform to discuss and explore global issues such as international cooperation, development, and energy.

Meeting includes a variety of pressing global issues such as

Geopolitical unrest, particularly the war in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Identify and design new types of economic growth.

Creating job opportunities to improve living standards globally.

Advances in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Restructuring supply chains.

Promoting just and sustainable energy transition.

العشرات من ممثلي الوفود المشاركة في الاجتماع الخاص لـ #المنتدى_الاقتصادي_العالمي الذي تنطلق أعماله في الرياض غدا، خلال تواجدهم الآن في مقر انعقاد المنتدى الذي يشارك فيه 1000 من كبار المسؤولين والخبراء الدوليين وقادة الرأي والمفكرين من 92 دولة pic.twitter.com/EHNVCxFWtF — صحيفة الاقتصادية (@aleqtisadiah) April 27, 2024

The WEF is an annual winter gathering of international politicians and economists, representing the cross-border elite, to discuss political and economic issues.