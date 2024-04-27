Saudi House set to make first appearance in Riyadh

Riyadh: Saudi House, an initiative for visitors to learn more about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, is all set to make its first appearance in Riyadh.

This intitiative will now be hosted on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s inaugural World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Sunday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Saudi House was first introduced at the 54th annual meeting of The World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, in January 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It is being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, with Aramco as the main sponsor.

The event provides a unique opportunity for delegates and guests attending the WEF Special Meeting to experience the Kingdom’s dynamic culture and innovation.

Saudi House includes a series of pavilions and thematic activities, each hosting major Saudi entities.

Aramco’s pavilion will showcase the latest era of high-tech investments in the energy sector through various activations.

The Sustainability Pavilion by the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) will showcase Saudi Arabia’s climate action efforts, aiming to improve quality of life and protect natural beauty by 2060.

The Research Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) is launching an innovation-themed pavilion to showcase how advanced technologies are empowering people, shaping sustainable futures, and defining new frontiers.

Misk Foundation’s Youth Majlis will showcase Saudi youth’s achievements in entrepreneurship, arts, and non-profit sectors, focusing on ‘The Big Now: Boundless Impact’.

NEOM’s exhibition, ON THE LINE, will showcase the city’s vision and development progress to delegates through an interactive showcase.