The service will commence from June 1.

Saudi Arabia launches direct flights from Dammam to Najaf
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Dammam to the Iraqi city of Najaf.

The service will commence from June 1, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The move was in line with the Kingdom’s national aviation strategy aimed at increasing capacity to over 330 million passengers annually to and from more than 250 destinations in the world.

This new route follows direct flights previously operating from Saudi Arabia to Baghdad and Erbil.

