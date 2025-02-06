Mass shooter linked to school, held weapon licenses: Swedish police

Orebro: The shooter who killed 10 people in Sweden’s worst mass shooting earlier this week was connected to the adult education centre where he opened fire with at least one rifle-like weapon, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Authorities said the gunman, who has not yet been officially identified, may have attended school there before Tuesday’s violence on the school campus west of Stockholm. The shooter was later found dead with three guns and a large amount of unused ammunition next to his body, officials told a news conference.

The school, Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training, and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities. It is on the outskirts of Orebro, about 200 kilometers from Stockholm.

Some 130 officers arrived Tuesday after alarms summoned them to the school to find chaos across the campus. They described the scene as an “inferno.”

“Dead people, injured people, screams and smoke,” local police chief Lars Wiren said during the news conference.

Officers found at least five people seriously injured, all over age 18. A sixth was treated for minor injuries and was stable.

Police were forced to search the large school — 17,000 square metres — to ensure that there were no other casualties. Authorities said the shooter had licenses for four weapons, three of which were found next to his body. Police have seized the fourth.

Investigators had not uncovered a definitive motive behind the bloodshed by Thursday. Police said there were no warnings beforehand, and they believe the perpetrator acted alone. Authorities said there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Tragedy shakes our entire society to its core’

Mourners across the Scandinavian nation, where gun violence at schools is very rare, struggled to process the thought of mass violence in their country.

“Not in this place,” Malin Hilmberg, 37, told The Associated Press as she stood near a growing makeshift memorial near the scene. “I mean, we heard about it in different parts of the world, but of course it’s a shock. It’s your hometown and so many lives destroyed. It’s hard to find words.”

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer called the shooting “an event that shakes our entire society to its core.” King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ordered flags flown at half-staff at the Royal Palace and government buildings. Mourners gathered outside the school, comforting one another and dropping off candles and flowers to honour the victims.

“It’s very strange to be in the middle, where I live in Sweden, in Orebro, and this is all over the world,” Emelia Fredriksson, 53, said. “They’re seeing us now and it’s a very strange feeling.”

The king and Queen Silvia visited Orebro on Wednesday and attended a memorial service along with Kristersson.

“We are here to show our grief to all the families who have their loved ones, who have people who have lost their lives,” the monarch told reporters outside the makeshift memorial. “But also they should always remember that they are not alone. I think today the whole of Sweden will take part and are standing behind them.”

The worst hours of my life’

The shooting started Tuesday afternoon, after many students had gone home following a national exam. Survivors scrambled for cover as shots rang out, sheltering behind or under whatever they could find to escape the gunman and the gore. One woman with children feared she might never see them again, while another used her friend’s shawl to staunch the bleeding of a man who’d been shot in the shoulder.

“Those were the worst hours of my life. I did not know if I would get shot there and then, or in 10 minutes. You simply waited,” Hellen Werme, 35, told the Expressen newspaper.

Authorities were working to identify the deceased. Police said that officers discovered the gunman dead at the school when they arrived. It was unclear how he died.

Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police, said that six officers were treated for smoke inhalation. There wasn’t a fire, he said, and authorities didn’t immediately know what had caused the smoke.

Guns in Sweden

Police wouldn’t say whether the shooter had multiple guns, nor would they say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting. While gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden, people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes in several incidents in recent years.

In order to possess a firearm legally, applicants must obtain a weapon license and demonstrate that it will be used for an acceptable purpose, such as hunting or target shooting. Applicants must also submit previously obtained hunting or target shooting certificates. Hunting certificates require people to pass a training course, while target shooters must be certified as active and experienced members of clubs.

All weapons must be stored in secure cabinets approved by the police. Applications for fully automatic weapons or one-handed weapons are only granted for exceptional reasons, and such permits are generally time-limited.

Permits are revoked if the weapon is modified to be substantially different from its original function.