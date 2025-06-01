Massive ATM heist in Suryapet: Rs 20 lakh stolen, ATM set ablaze

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a group of robbers carried out a major theft at an SBI ATM on Lingagiri Road in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district, late Saturday night, May 31.

According to police sources, the miscreants forcibly entered the ATM after midnight using gas cutters, making away with approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash.

After looting the cash, the accused reportedly set the ATM on fire, completely destroying the kiosk. The incident came to light when local authorities were alerted, prompting a swift police response.

Officers arrived at the scene, conducted a thorough inspection, and have since launched a detailed investigation.

A case has been officially registered, and police are currently working to gather evidence and identify the culprits.

The use of gas cutters and the subsequent arson indicate a pre-planned operation by a well-organized gang.