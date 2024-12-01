Massive craze for Pushpa 2: over 3 lakh tickets sold in 12 hours

Hyderabad: The excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is off the charts! Advance bookings for the movie have smashed records, showing just how much fans are eagerly waiting for its release on December 5.

Blazing Fast Ticket Sales

The movie started advance bookings on December 1 at midnight, and within 28 hours, It stormed past Rs. 20 crore in Day 1 advance bookings across India. More than 3 lakh tickets were sold for Day 1 within the first 12 hours. It made over Rs. 10 crore in pre-sales during this period.

With 77+ hours still left before its official premiere, the movie is already creating history. This is even more impressive as it achieved these milestones without advance sales opening in Andhra Pradesh yet.

In just 26 hours, over 1.1 lakh tickets were sold in top multiplex chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Pushpa 2 is moving faster than recent hits like Pathaan and KGF Chapter 2, and trade experts believe it could even challenge the all-time record of Baahubali 2.

Sky-High Ticket Prices

The craze has driven ticket prices to new heights:

Delhi: Rs. 1,800 for premium seats.

Mumbai: Rs. 3000 for top screenings.

Telangana: Special shows with tickets priced up to Rs. 800.

The Telangana government has approved extra shows and price hikes for the first few days due to overwhelming demand.

Can Pushpa Beat Baahubali?

The big question is whether Pushpa 2 can surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With its massive fan following and record-breaking advance sales, it’s on track to create history. However, Baahubali 2’s family appeal gives it a slight edge.