Massive fire breaks out at funiture shop in Hyderabad’s Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Kishanbagh on Tuesday, April 28, even as no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at a sofa manufacturing unit at 3 pm. Residents panicked upon seeing the flames emanating from the unit.

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke emanating from the unit.

A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad's Kishanbagh on Tuesday, April 28. No casualties were reported in the incident.



The incident occurred at a sofa manufacturing unit at 3 PM. Residents panicked upon seeing the flames emanating from the unit. Vides shared… pic.twitter.com/DvXgBYq777 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Fire Department officials said that the four fire engines have been deployed at the unit.

The cause of the fire and the estimated loss are yet to be ascertained, officials said.