Massive fire breaks out at funiture shop in Hyderabad’s Kishanbagh

The cause of the fire and the estimated loss are yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 4:22 pm IST
Residents watch as sofa unit catches fire in Kishanbagh
Residents watch as sofa unit catches fire in Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Kishanbagh on Tuesday, April 28, even as no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at a sofa manufacturing unit at 3 pm. Residents panicked upon seeing the flames emanating from the unit.

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke emanating from the unit.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Fire Department officials said that the four fire engines have been deployed at the unit.

The cause of the fire and the estimated loss are yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 4:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button