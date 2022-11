A fire broke out at Jamia Masjid in Ladakh’s Kargil district on Wednesday, causing damage to a major chunk of the structure.

While there is no clarity on how much damage the fire has caused, residents, police officials and firefighters worked on trying to douse the fire.

The fire was doused with the help of the army, police and the fire department.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

(This is an ongoing story. Further details awaited.)