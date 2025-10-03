Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery near Los Angeles

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd October 2025 1:20 pm IST
El Segundo: Fire crews were battling massive flames at a Chevron refinery just outside of Los Angeles in the US on Thursday night.

California Gov Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed on the social platform X that the large fire had erupted at the company’s refinery in El Segundo.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether anyone had been injured.

“Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,” Newsom’s office said.

El Segundo, about 24 kilometres south of Los Angeles, is a beachside city located near Los Angeles International Airport.

The facility has been in operation since 1911, according to Chevron‘s website.

