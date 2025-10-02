Two Delta planes collide on New York airport runway; one injured

According to the Air Traffic Control audio, the nose of one plane hit the right wing of the other as both jets were taxiing. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 2nd October 2025 8:06 pm IST
delta planes

Two Delta planes on Wednesday night collided during taxiing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, resulting in one plane’s wing being detached in the process. 

Videos of the incident are widely circulating on the internet, showing flashing lights as emergency vehicles arrive at the scene for damage control.

At least one individual is reportedly injured, while pilots have claimed the two planes’ windshields were also damaged.

