Massive rigging in 2018, ensure it doesn’t repeat: Raja Singh to EC

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP candidate T Raja Singh met the Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday and complained that in last elections there was a large-scale rigging of votes done by AIMIM and BRS. He submitted a representation asking the election authorities to take more measures to prevent rigging.

“Last elections there was large-scale rigging at many polling booths by AIMIM and BRS party workers. I requested the election authorities to install CCTV cameras and deploy Central forces at every police station,” said Raja Singh.

Raja Singh said some police officials are booking false cases against BJP leaders and workers. “Police should act against AIMIM and BRS workers who threaten the voters,” he said.

