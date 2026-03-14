Massive search operation in Jammu Kashmir after Pakistan drone spotted

Jammu: A massive search operation was launched by security forces on Saturday, March 14, in several forward villages of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district after a Pakistani drone crossed the International Border and entered the Indian territory, officials said.

The enemy drone movement was noticed for a few minutes over the villages of Kandral, Abtal and Bahadurpur in Ramgarh sector late Friday, March 13, night, officials said.

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They said the area was kept under strict surveillance and a massive search operation was launched at first light of the day to ensure that there was no air-dropping of weapons or narcotics from across the border.

Security forces recovered over 3.5 kgs of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore in international market after the consignments were dropped by drones in border villages in R S Pura sector near here in the past two days.

Two suspected narcotic smugglers were detained for questioning in connection with latest recovery in R S Pura sector on Friday.