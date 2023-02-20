MasterChef India 7: ‘Fixed’ winner, TOP 2 names go viral

Mumbai: The cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 has been a phenomenal season, with viewers witnessing some of the best culinary talents from India. The show, which has been a great platform for aspiring chefs, features a diverse group of contestants from different parts of the country, all with unique cooking styles and specialities.
Masterchef India Top 9 Contestants
The current top 9 contestants left in the race are —
- Aruna Vijay
- Priyanka Biswas
- Santa Sharma
- Nayanjyoti Saikia
- Kamaldeep Kaur
- Gurkirat Singh Grover
- Sachin Khatwani
- Suvarna Bagul
- Deepa Chauhan
Nazia Sultana from Guwahati was the latest contestant to walk out of the show.
Is Aruna Vijay a fixed winner?
The finale of MasterChef India 7 is likely to take place in the second week of March. As we eagerly await the finale episode, we can only hope that the best chef wins. Amid this curiosity, some of the loyal viewers are claiming that the winner of the cooking reality show is already fixed and that is Aruna Vijay.
Netizens are also saying that Aruna and Gurkirat Singh Grover will reach the top 2 and are also bashing the judges for being too ‘biased’ towards these two contestants.
However, this is just buzz and only time will say who will take home the title this year.
What are your thoughts on this? Do you also agree with the above points? Tell us in the comments section below.