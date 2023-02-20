MasterChef India 7: ‘Fixed’ winner, TOP 2 names go viral

Mumbai: The cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 has been a phenomenal season, with viewers witnessing some of the best culinary talents from India. The show, which has been a great platform for aspiring chefs, features a diverse group of contestants from different parts of the country, all with unique cooking styles and specialities.

Masterchef India Top 9 Contestants

The current top 9 contestants left in the race are —

Aruna Vijay Priyanka Biswas Santa Sharma Nayanjyoti Saikia Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat Singh Grover Sachin Khatwani Suvarna Bagul Deepa Chauhan

Nazia Sultana from Guwahati was the latest contestant to walk out of the show.

Is Aruna Vijay a fixed winner?

The finale of MasterChef India 7 is likely to take place in the second week of March. As we eagerly await the finale episode, we can only hope that the best chef wins. Amid this curiosity, some of the loyal viewers are claiming that the winner of the cooking reality show is already fixed and that is Aruna Vijay.

Netizens are also saying that Aruna and Gurkirat Singh Grover will reach the top 2 and are also bashing the judges for being too ‘biased’ towards these two contestants.

Extreme level of favouritism for Aruna Vijay. She does not cook non veg and allow to exchange with Paneer is so so biased. Just cook some south indian dish and go. Is everyone of other contestants a fool and go out of the way to cook something else ? @ranveerbrar #masterchefindia — Rahul chaganti (@rahulchaganti27) February 18, 2023

Does anyone feels like this season’s Masterchef India is kind of fixed? Feels like Aruna & Gurkirat are being favored too much. Just a thought !🫣#masterchefindia — 23:23 ✨ (@ayushikul_02) February 9, 2023

Pov – Aruna roasts a papad.

Judges – this looks easy, but roasting a papad is so tricky. Excellent job done. You are safe today so that we can make others cook chicken and fish from tomorrow onwards.#MasterChefIndia — simanta goswami (@simantagoswami1) February 14, 2023

Seems Aruna Vijay will take home the trophy. There are others who have done quite better than her but somehow because of Mr Ranveer Brar, she gets saved. #favouritism #masterchefindia — Satya Pattanaik (@satyasarit999) February 18, 2023

@ranveerbrar @TheVikasKhanna #GarimaArora Why dont u just give Aruna Vijay the trophy already and close this biased show! #masterchefindia N how unfair was that chef's challenge round for Priyanka @SonyTV — Gargi Mitra (@Mitra20G) February 18, 2023

You should have know this shark tank season is shiiiit and still way better than that masterchef which has a paid influencing contestant called aruna vijay @VjcarsOfficial who has bribed masterchef judges @TheVikasKhanna and @ranveerbrar to win this show — 👀 (@_Beginner__) February 15, 2023

However, this is just buzz and only time will say who will take home the title this year.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you also agree with the above points? Tell us in the comments section below.