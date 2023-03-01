MasterChef India 7: Names of 3 Ticket To Finale winners are…

Mumbai: Popular cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 has been a thrilling season so far, with contestants from all over the country showcasing their culinary skills and creativity in the kitchen.

As the show slowly sails towards its finale, fans are eagerly anticipating the showdown between the current top 9 contestants. The competition has now got intense after judges announced the ‘Race To Finale’ this week. All the home cooks will have to put out their best to grab the ‘Ticket To Finale’ which will ensure their position directly in the MasterChef India 7 finale!

With only a few challenges left before the finale, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who will come out on top and be crowned the next MasterChef India 7. Amid this excitement, we have some exciting pieces of information for you regarding the finalists.

MasterChef India 7 Finalists

Names of three finalists of MasterChef India season 7 have been leaked online. They are-

Suvarna Bagul

Kamaldeep Kaur

Santa Sharma

While there is no confirmation about the same yet, it seems like these three home cooks have emerged as the first 3 winners of the Ticket to Finale challenge securing their place in the MasterChef India 7 finale. Check out the viral tweet below.

Oh look what has been leaked. KDK, shanta and Suvarna are the 3 finalists. So @ranveerbrar finally got his favourite “Mumma" as the finalist of #MasterChefIndia .So other talented contestants got kicked out just for some mediocre contestants because our judges were biased. pic.twitter.com/P85HEzH1Ia — Mr Potato (@Potatobhai07) February 28, 2023

Top 9 Contestants

Priyanka Kundu Biswas Aruna Vijay Santa Sarmah Gurkirat Singh Kamaldeep Kaur Sachin Khatwani Suvarna Bagul Deepa Chauhan Nayanjyoti Saikia

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on MasterChef India 7.