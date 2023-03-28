MasterChef India 7 Top 3: THIS contestant removed from finale?

Mumbai: Just a couple of days more and the popular cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 will pull it curtains. The grand finale of the show is set to air on March 31, 2023, on Sony Entertainment Television.

Top 4 Finalists

With finale fast approaching, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the top to grab the shining trophy of MasterChef India 7. The top 4 finalists left in the race to win the season are —

Santa Sharma

Nayanjyoti Saikia

Aruna Vijay

Suvarna Bagul

MasterChef India 7 Top 3 Finalists

As the competition heats up, rumors are rife that one of the contestants may be removed from the finale and the show is likely to get its top 3 tonight. According to buzz among the audience, either Santa Sharma or Suvarna Bagul may get eliminated from the competition. Fans believe that Aruna will stay in the show as she is judge’s favourite and Nayanjyoti’s elimination is not possible as he has reportedly won the show.

As the season comes to a close, the anticipation is building, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see who will be crowned the winner of MasterChef India 7. Comment your opinion on who should win the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on MasterChef India Season 7 and other reality shows.